Review: Former Columbus Zoo executives misspent $630K

In highlights released Friday, the zoo said former president and CEO Tom Stalf was responsible for $423,000 of the losses, while former CFO Greg Bell was responsible for $139,000. Peter Fingerhut, then-vice president of marketing, was responsible for $57,000, while former director of purchasing Tracy Murname was responsible for $13,000.

“We trusted these individuals with the privilege to lead this singularly outstanding organization, and they shattered that trust,” board chairman Keith Shumate said in a statement.

He said the board and new leadership team will take immediate action to restore public trust. Trustees are reviewing recommendations made as part of the review.