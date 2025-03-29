Resilient Blue Jackets remain in wild-card chase after crazy comeback victory over Canucks

The Blue Jackets staged the eighth three-goal comeback win in franchise history — and second this season — beating the Vancouver Canucks 7-6 in a shootout on Friday night to jump back into a playoff spot for the first time since March 14.

Columbus' win and Montreal's loss to Carolina have both teams at 75 points.

“It’s definitely not the way you want to start games being down like that, but coming in after the first honestly we were like, we’re coming back. There’s no way we’re losing this game,” said defenseman Dante Fabbro, who had a goal and two assists.

Columbus' other three-goal comeback this season came on Nov. 21 against Tampa Bay, which was also a 7-6 score. The Blue Jackets, though, won that in overtime.

The Blue Jackets have been riding an emotional rollercoaster since the death of star forward Johnny Gaudreau in late August. Gaudreau was killed along with his brother, Matthew, while riding their bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey on the eve of their sister Katie's wedding.

First-year coach Dean Evason has stressed to his team trying to be even keel despite what might have felt like a sinking feeling.

“We’ve talked all year about learning from different experiences," Evason said. “You build up that memory it’s OK if things go a little sideways. I don’t think it’s a shock that this team handles adversity pretty well. If our team doesn't show any panic, why would we as coaches?"

The Blue Jackets fell behind 3-0 in the first period before scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second to tie it. Vancouver regained the lead with a pair of goals before Columbus scored three straight again.

The Canucks though sent it to overtime when Aatu Raty's second goal of the third period made it 6-all.

“That’s on us. it’s happened a few games in a row here, and it’s something we need to fix,” Blue Jackets team captain Boone Jenner said. “It’s not easy when you spot the other team a couple goals in the first period. We can start better, but after that i liked how we gathered ourselves. It says a lot about group that we stayed resilient. It’s a character win.”

Columbus is still in playoff contention despite a 4-7-1 record in March and a power-play unit that was mired in an 0-for-25 drought until Jenner's third-period goal.

Jenner — who missed the first 56 games due to shoulder surgery — has goals in three straight games and has 14 points in 15 games.

The Blue Jackets don't have much time to savor this comeback win. They are at Ottawa on Saturday night.

With 11 games remaining, Columbus will have six at home as they try to secure a playoff spot in a crowded field where seven teams are within six points of the final wild card.

“That’s one of those games you want to sit on for a few days because they’re very emotional, but the challenge for our group is to reset really quick because we have another big one tomorrow," said right winger Mathieu Olivier, who had a goal and an assist. "It’s that time of year. It’s exciting.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

