Rescue crews sent to aid 20 stranded on Lake Erie ice floe

Updated 23 minutes ago
Coast Guard authorities say rescue crews were dispatched to aid 20 people stranded on an ice floe that broke away in Lake Erie over the weekend

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Coast Guard authorities say rescue crews were dispatched to aid 20 people stranded on an ice floe that broke away in Lake Erie over the weekend.

Officials say an airboat from the Marblehead station and a helicopter from Air Station Detroit were dispatched after the ice floe broke away near Catawba Island as people were snowmobiling and taking part in other activities .

Officials said a good Samaritan with an airboat was also assisting.

Authorities earlier urged people to “stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore."

Last week, crews from the two stations were also called in to aid volunteer firefighters in rescuing seven people from another floe west of the peninsula jutting out into the Great Lake.

—-

This story has been corrected to correct dateline to Port Clinton rather than Catawba.

