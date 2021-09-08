Republicans to offer redistricting map as panel reconvenes

The Ohio Redistricting Commission, charged with drawing a map good for as long as 10 years, missed its Sept. 1 deadline, triggering an extension until the middle of the month. Senate Democrats submitted their proposed map last week.

The map to be presented Thursday morning was created by House and Senate Republicans, said Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican. Some of the GOP map is almost identical to the Senate Democrats' version, he said. The commission will vote on a final version of its proposed map Thursday afternoon, Huffman said.