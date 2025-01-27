Republican Ohio Auditor Keith Faber has launched a campaign for state attorney general

“The Ohio attorney general plays a vitally important role in the lives of Ohioans,” Faber said in a statement. “I’m running for attorney general because I believe experience matters, and I will capitalize on my service as a lawyer, legislator, and state auditor to create an office that protects and defends Ohio’s people and institutions.”

Faber seeks to succeed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is term-limited next year and is running for governor.

Faber, too, faces a term limit in 2026 — as do Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague. Sprague also has filed paperwork to run for governor, while the 78-year-old DeWine has signaled he will retire. LaRose has not yet announced his plans, which possibly include an election cybersecurity role within President Donald Trump's administration.

As the state's top lawyer and top law enforcement officer, Faber said that he would focus on public safety and “actively support Ohio police and prosecutors.”

Before he was first elected auditor in 2018, Faber spent nearly two decades in the Ohio General Assembly. His service included two stints as a state representative, time as a state senator and four years as Ohio Senate president.