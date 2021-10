Republican lawmaker to introduce marijuana legalization bill

The bill would encompass the growth, processing, distribution and sale of marijuana and marijuana products, according to an announcement from the sponsor of the measure, Rep. Jamie Callender, a Republican from Lake County in northeastern Ohio.

Ohio already has a medical marijuana program legalized in 2016 and implemented in 2019. Earlier this year, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy voted to make 73 dispensary licenses available in addition to the 52 dispensaries currently operating. The board also approved adding arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome to the categories for purchasing medical marijuana.