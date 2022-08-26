Reports: Mariners and Julio Rodriguez nearing massive deal

The 21-year-old Rodriguez has become a star in his first season with the Mariners. He blossomed from starting spring training as the possible opening day starter in center field to an All-Star in his first season.

Rodríguez entered Friday hitting .269 with 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and an OPS of .799. When he homered on Wednesday, Rodríguez became the fastest player in American League history to reach the mark of 20 homers and 20 stolen bases, surpassing Mike Trout.

Rodríguez is the leading candidate for the AL rookie of the year and has helped Seattle be in playoff position entering the final stretch of the regular season with a chance to end the longest postseason drought in major pro spots

“I was fortunate enough, I worked for the Angels a little bit when Mike Trout was coming on board there and Mike’s the greatest player in the last decade without a doubt," Servais said.

"Julio has got a lot ahead of him, but they’re similar. Personalities are much different but on the field they’re very similar talents They’re five-tool players. They can run, throw. They have power. ... I’m just looking forward to having him as part of the organization for a long, long time.”

Rodríguez was already a burgeoning star with his performance in the first half of the season, but broke out on a national stage during the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Rodríguez reached the final where he lost to Juan Soto, but had a memorable first two rounds where he hit 63 total home runs and beat Corey Seager and Pete Alonso.

On top of his pure talent, Rodríguez’s demeanor and charisma on the field has only added to what’s could be a special season for the Mariners. His smile and joy for the game has been reminiscent of a past center fielder for the Mariners and some of the same characteristics Ken Griffey Jr. showed early in his career.

ESPN reported the contract has a unique structure with several chances to opt out or be extended with team and player options.

Rodriguez was part of some controversial comments made by former Mariners team president Kevin Mather that came to light in early 2021. Mather’s comments were made to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club in February 2021 and included disparaging comments about the English of Rodriguez and former Seattle pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma. Mather resigned within days of his comments becoming public.

Servais praised Rodriguez’s English on Friday as part of handling the attention that’s come his way at age 21.

“I’ve said this often, his ability to command the English language at such an early age has really helped,” Servais said. “It’s not easy. If any of you have gone to a foreign country and tried to pick up the language there, it’s really challenging. For him to do that at such an early age, it’s really helped him. It’s helped him on the field. It’s helped him off the field and in relationship building and everything else.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez is congratulated by Carlos Santana in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Credit: Stephen Brashear Credit: Stephen Brashear Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez is congratulated by Carlos Santana in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Credit: Stephen Brashear Credit: Stephen Brashear