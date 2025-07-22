Report: Autopsy found Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly had heart condition

An autopsy has found that a Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman who died unexpectedly in April had a heart condition
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman who died unexpectedly in April had a heart condition, an autopsy has found.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Jeremiah Kelly, an early enrollee who took part in spring practices with the Bearcats, had “cardiac hypertrophy,” a thickening of the heart muscles. He was found unresponsive at his residence on April 22.

“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” coach Scott Satterfield said in April. “In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

A freshman from Avon, Ohio, Kelly was a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman who helped Avon High School to a 16-0 record and a state championship in 2024.

