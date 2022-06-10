Renacci spent $12M in failed bid against GOP's Mike DeWine

Post-primary campaign finance reports filed Friday complete the picture of spending in the May 3 race, in which the governor bested Renacci and two other GOP challengers. DeWine will face Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, this fall.

Renacci, a former congressman from Wadsworth, reported loaning his campaign a combined $15 million, while raising just $290,000 in contributions. He spent nearly $4 million in his final push against DeWine, reports show, an assault that took particular aim at the governor's COVID-19 policies.