Reid scores 18, Youngstown State knocks off Northern Kentucky 82-52

Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 82-52
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid's 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat Northern Kentucky 82-52 on Sunday.

Reid also contributed eight rebounds for the Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League). EJ Farmer scored 12 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Damiree Burns had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Trey Robinson led the way for the Norse (11-11, 6-5) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Marques Warrick added eight points for Northern Kentucky. Randall Pettus II also recorded seven points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

