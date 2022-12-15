Reeves, Lofton lead Florida's 82-48 rout of Ohio

Reeves hit on 7 of 11 shots, made a career-high four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Lofton added seven assists. Alex Fudge had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Trey Bonham scored 12 points for the Gators (7-4).

Lofton had 12 points and Reeves scored 10 points to lead Florida to a 42-18 halftime lead. The Gators had a 17-0 scoring run, shot 50% and made 14 of 17 free throws in the first half.