Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women over No. 18 Ohio St. 77-72

It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with fifth-ranked Indiana (19-4, 11-2) atop the Big Ten Conference standings. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak.

Maryland used a 15-3 run for a 59-50 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. Reese finished with 10 points in the quarter. The Terrapins extended the advantage to 75-64 with 3:08 to play. Jacy Sheldon then scored Ohio State's last eight points.