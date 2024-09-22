Reed throws two TD passes to help No. 25 Texas A&M outlast Bowling Green 26-20

Le’Veon Moss fumbled with about 90 seconds left and Bowling Green (1-2) cut the lead to six on a 23-yard field goal by Jackson Kleather with 38 seconds to go. But the Aggies recovered Bowling Green’s onside kick after that to secure the victory.

Bowling Green got within three on a TD late in the third quarter before Randy Bond added two field goals for Texas A&M (3-1) in the fourth that extended the lead to 26-17.

Takeaways

Bowling Green: Though they came up short both times, the Falcons have given two ranked teams a tough time this season after a 34-27 loss at then-No. 8 Penn State in their last game. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. continues to shine early this season and has 349 yards receiving in three games after a 65-yard TD reception and 145 yards receiving Saturday night.

Texas A&M: Reed, who was 16 of 29, will need to be more accurate and the Aggies must find a way to limit big plays on defense if they hope to stay on the winning track when they return to Southeastern Conference play next week.

Key moment

Bowling Green blocked a punt after cutting the lead to three on a score by Rahkeem Smith on a 40-yard reverse. The Falcons got the ball on the A&M 8 but couldn’t move the ball before Kleather missed a 28-yard field goal that would have tied it late in the third quarter.

Key stat

The Aggies, who entered the game ranked ninth in the nation in yards rushing per game, had 235 yards rushing Saturday night.

Up next

Bowling Green hosts Old Dominion and Texas A&M plays Arkansas in Arlington, Texas next Saturday.

