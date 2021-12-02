springfield-news-sun logo
X

Reece carries Bowling Green past Duquesne 78-70

news
2 hours ago
Joe Reece had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 78-70 win over Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to carry Bowling Green to a 78-70 win over Duquesne on Wednesday night.

Kaden Metheny had 15 points for Bowling Green (4-4). Samari Curtis added 14 points and seven assists. Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Leon Ayers III had 20 points for the Dukes (3-5). Kevin Easley Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds. Tre Williams had 12 points.

Amir Spears, the Dukes' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, had five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County organizations holding tree ornament contest
2
Wittenberg pre-college prep program accepting applications for new...
3
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
4
78-year-old Urbana woman dies in 2-car crash
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top