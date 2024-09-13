Reds visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -217, Reds +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 78-68 record overall and a 41-31 record at home. The Twins rank fifth in the AL with 175 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati is 71-77 overall and 35-38 in road games. The Reds have a 50-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Twins with 21 home runs while slugging .426. Jose Miranda is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 86 RBI while hitting .229 for the Reds. Ty France is 15-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.