X

Reds visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday

Cincinnati Reds (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-5)

Philadelphia; Friday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -201, Reds +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 4.2.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.0 runs per game in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: day-to-day (thumb), Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (ankle), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield entrepreneur creates paintball experience
2
Central States gets share of $15M fund to investigate self-driving car...
3
Unique faces, places captured in new Springfield Museum of Art...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Museum tour, music and more
5
State audit of North Lewisburg orders repayment of $2.1K
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top