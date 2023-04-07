Reds visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 4.2.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.0 runs per game in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: day-to-day (thumb), Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (ankle), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (ankle), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.