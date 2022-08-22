Reds visit the Phillies to begin 4-game series

Philadelphia is 66-55 overall and 33-29 in home games. The Phillies have gone 30-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 22-35 record in road games and a 48-71 record overall. The Reds have a 31-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 34 home runs, 62 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .216 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.