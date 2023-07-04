Reds visit the Nationals on 3-game road win streak

Cincinnati Reds (46-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-50, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 11:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brett Kennedy (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-9, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 13-28 record at home and a 34-50 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks third in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 46-39 record overall and a 23-18 record in road games. The Reds have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .334.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has a .302 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 13-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 50 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-43 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.