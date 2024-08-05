Reds visit the Marlins to open 4-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Marlins: Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -141, Marlins +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Miami is 22-34 in home games and 42-70 overall. The Marlins have a 24-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 25-27 record on the road and a 53-58 record overall. The Reds have gone 30-47 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gordon has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 12-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 22 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 13-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .200 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.