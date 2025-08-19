Reds visit the Angels on 3-game road win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.88 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -148, Angels +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 60-65 overall and 33-31 in home games. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .407.

Cincinnati has a 30-31 record on the road and a 66-60 record overall. The Reds have a 27-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .272 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 49 RBIs. Zach Neto is 12 for 42 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Reds. Miguel Andujar is 12 for 32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .239 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Reds: Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.