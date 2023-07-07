X

Reds try to keep win streak alive against the Brewers

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds seek to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (49-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-41, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .88 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Reds +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds seek to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 24-20 in home games and 47-41 overall. The Brewers have hit 93 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 49-39 record overall and a 26-18 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a .283 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. William Contreras is 12-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .287 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 14-for-45 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this weekend: Garage sales, radio workshop and more
2
West Nile virus found in Clark County mosquitos
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Nearly 250 Ohio Kiwanians to come to Springfield for annual convention
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top