Reds try to extend win streak, take on the Yankees

New York has gone 34-10 at home and 61-26 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.05 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Cincinnati has a 33-54 record overall and a 15-26 record on the road. The Reds are 7-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, 30 home runs and 65 RBI for the Yankees. Matt Carpenter is 13-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .273 for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 10-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .292 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.