Reds try to extend win streak, take on the Marlins

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (41-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-56, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Reds +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 22-27 record at home and a 47-56 record overall. The Marlins are 25-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 41-61 record overall and a 17-29 record on the road. The Reds are 27-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Sanchez has 12 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 5-for-33 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 59 RBI for the Reds. Joey Votto is 8-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

