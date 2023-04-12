X

Reds try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (4-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-4)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -261, Reds +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Cincinnati Reds looking to sweep their three-game series.

Atlanta is 3-3 at home and 8-4 overall. The Braves are eighth in the majors with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Cincinnati is 1-4 in road games and 4-6 overall. The Reds have hit 12 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Work begins on 44 new Springfield condos on former school site
2
Man faces murder charges in 2021 shooting of Springfield man
3
Mechanicsburg program that pairs young readers, dogs marks 20 years
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top