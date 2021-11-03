Reds trade veteran C Tucker Barnhart to Tigers for prospect

In exchange, the Reds get the 24-year-old Quintana, who was a second-round pick of the Tigers in the 2019 draft. In 2021, he hit .196 with nine homers for the Tigers’ Low-A affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.

Reds general manager Nick Krall said trading Barnhart, one of the team's most popular players, was a difficult decision.

“But going into 2022, we must align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system," he said.

Barnhart said it was bittersweet leaving the organization that drafted him but he is looking forward to playing in Detroit.

“This is an exciting time for a team that’s undergone such a big transformation over the last few years," he said. “A.J. (Hinch) is one of the best managers in all of baseball, and I’m looking forward to working with him, the coaching staff and other teammates to bring the playoffs and a World Series Championship back to the Motor City.”

