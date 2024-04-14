Reds take road win streak into matchup with the White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -169, White Sox +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 2-12 overall and 1-6 at home. The White Sox have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 4-1 record in road games and an 8-6 record overall. The Reds are 5-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has two home runs, five walks and seven RBI while hitting .290 for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 11-for-35 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Reds: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.