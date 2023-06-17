X

Reds take road win streak into game against the Astros

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Houston Astros trying to prolong a six-game road winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (35-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-31, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (3-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -129, Reds +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Houston Astros trying to extend a six-game road winning streak.

Houston has a 20-16 record at home and a 39-31 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Cincinnati is 35-35 overall and 18-17 on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .285 for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 8-2, .255 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (neck), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Jefferson Street Oasis: Springfield garden offers food, community
2
FirstEnergy upgrades power line in Clark County to enhance service for...
3
Stronger Together fundraiser to benefit New Carlisle-area community...
4
Buck Creek beach advisory doesn’t stop some from vacation play
5
New Carlisle resident returns book to library 40 years later
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top