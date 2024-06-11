Reds take on the Guardians in first of 2-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-3, 4.16 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Reds: Brent Suter (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open a two-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has a 32-34 record overall and a 17-18 record at home. The Reds rank sixth in the NL with 65 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Cleveland has a 21-14 record on the road and a 42-22 record overall. The Guardians are 30-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has a .243 batting average to lead the Reds, and has six doubles, a triple and four home runs. Spencer Steer is 13-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 62 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 7-for-39 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

