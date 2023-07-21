X

Reds take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Reds: Ben Lively (4-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -118, Diamondbacks -101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 52-46 overall and 25-26 at home. The Reds have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

Arizona has a 28-19 record on the road and a 54-43 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 42-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .286 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI. Matt McLain is 11-for-39 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 50 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Ben Lively: day-to-day (cramps), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Issue 1 early voter turnout steady in Clark County, brisk in Champaign...
2
Four candidates competing for Clark County Fair queen
3
B2wins to bring unique twist to Top 40 tunes at Gloria Theatre
4
What’s happening this weekend: Car event, museum activity and more
5
3 Central State faculty members honored with excellence awards
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top