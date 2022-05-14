Reds take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Pittsburgh has a 13-19 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Pirates have an 11-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 5-9 record at home and a 9-24 record overall. The Reds are 3-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with five home runs while slugging .464. Ben Gamel is 17-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Naquin ranks sixth on the Reds with a .263 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 19 RBI. Tyler Stephenson is 14-for-33 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 6-4, .265 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.