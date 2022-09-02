springfield-news-sun logo
Reds start 3-game series at home against the Rockies

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies (56-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 51-78 record overall and a 27-38 record in home games. The Reds have a 29-62 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has a 20-44 record in road games and a 56-76 record overall. The Rockies have a 25-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Charlie Blackmon has 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 70 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 14-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

