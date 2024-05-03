Reds start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (2-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (1-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -118, Reds -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has gone 9-7 at home and 16-15 overall. The Reds are 11-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 8-4 in road games and 20-11 overall. The Orioles have gone 13-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 RBI for the Reds. Will Benson is 9-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 24 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (wrist), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (hand), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Craig Kimbrel: day-to-day (back), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.