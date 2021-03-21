Reds star Votto back after COVID-19, unsure when he'll play

The 37-year-old Votto left camp after a positive test on March 10 and has been isolated since. After being cleared by Major League Baseball, he was back at the Reds' spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, but will stay on the injured list until he's in game shape again.

“I feel good," the six-time All-Star said. “I’m glad to be back, and I’m looking forward to putting the uniform on and joining the team. I miss playing ball, I miss being part of the group.”