Reds square off against the White Sox in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (11-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-19, fourth in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -127, White Sox +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.
Cincinnati is 14-19 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Reds are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Chicago is 5-13 on the road and 11-23 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .379.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .324 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. Nick Senzel is 15-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.
Yasmani Grandal leads the White Sox with a .265 batting average, and has eight doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and nine RBI. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs
White Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 26 runs
INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (back), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
White Sox: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.