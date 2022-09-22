Reds snap Boston's win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory

Boston (72-76), the AL East’s last-place team, had won two straight and three of four.

The Reds (73-75) had lost four of their last five and 10 of 12 while settling into fourth place in the NL Central.

Connor Seabold (0-3) threw four wild pitches in five innings while allowing six hits and four runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Seabold also hit a batter.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the third on Fairchild’s leadoff single to right and a two-out wild pitch that India cashed in with an RBI single to left.

The Red Sox tied it in the fourth. Rafael Devers led off with a chopper up the third base line that went for a hit against the infield shift. Devers went to third on Xander Bogaerts’s single to left, setting up Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Former Reds OF Tommy Pham was hit on the left elbow with the third pitch of the game. That boosted the Reds' single-season major league record for hit batters to an even 100. Pham stayed in the game.

Reds: OF Nick Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured bone in his left foot suffered when he banged into the wall chasing J.D. Martinez’s triple on Tuesday. … SS Kyle Farmer stayed in the game after being hit in the back with a pitch in the first inning.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61) is 8-0 over his last 12 starts since losing to the Reds on May 31 in Boston. The winning streak matches the longest of his career. He allowed two hits over seven shutout innings in his last start against the Yankees on Aug. 14.

Reds: The starting pitcher for Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against the Brewers had yet to be announced.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Tommy Pham reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Tommy Pham reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Anderson throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Anderson throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild watches his single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild watches his single during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean