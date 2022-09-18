Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

Cessa (4-3) gave up just one hit, a single by Paul DeJong in the third.

Buck Farmer recorded his second save in three opportunities, and induced Pujols to pop out to start the ninth inning.

Spencer Steer added a run-scoring hit for the Reds, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games,

The Cardinals rested regulars Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman before heading out on a 10-day, eight game road trip.

NEW FACES

The Reds have used a franchise record 65 players this season, the most in majors. The previous team mark of 57 was set in 2003.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Cardinals will play 11 of their final 14 games on the road, where they are 36-34.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks was placed on the 15-day injury list with fatigue and neck spasms. Hicks has allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings over his last three appearances.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81) will face Boston RHP Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10) in the first a two-game series in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29) will open a three-game series at San Diego on Tuesday. Wainwright and battery mate Yadier Molina set an all-time record of 325 starts together on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Cessa throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, right, stands on the mound as Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, right, is removed by manager Oliver Marmol during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols heads back to the dugout after flying out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols tosses his bat after flying out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, prepares to tag Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds, right, out at home during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson