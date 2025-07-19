Reds seek to prolong win streak, take on the Mets

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (7-9, 4.78 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -181, Reds +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the New York Mets.

New York is 55-43 overall and 33-15 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 23-25 record in road games and a 51-47 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 24 home runs while slugging .515. Pete Alonso is 6 for 34 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 12 for 35 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.