Reds score 7 times in the 10th inning to beat Marlins 10-4

Steer scored on a fielding error by Marlins center fielder Derek Hill and Candelario came home on Stuart Fairchild’s sacrifice fly.

“We didn’t want to leave any room for doubt. Everyone had good at bats in the 10th,” Friedl said. “We just kept things rolling up and down the order. Took care of business like we had to.”

Buck Farmer (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief as the Reds took three of four in the series.

De La Cruz finished 11 for 19 in the four games and Cincinnati outscored Miami 32-15.

“Tonight felt like an important win — they all are,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We’ve got a long way to go. We know where we are but we know what we’re capable of.”

Plate umpire Bill Miller ejected Bell for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh. It was Bell’s 31st career ejection, surpassing Sparky Anderson for most in club history.

“I appreciate you asking but I usually choose not to talk about that,” Bell said of the ejection. “It’s better to leave that stuff on the field.”

The Marlins ended a string of 24 scoreless innings by Reds starter Hunter Greene with a three-run fourth to tie the game at 3. Hill put Miami on the board with a fielder’s choice RBI before Vidal Bruján and Jhonny Pereda followed with run-scoring singles.

“I thought we came back against a tough pitcher and the bullpen was excellent through nine innings,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

Greene’s streak was the longest by a Cincinnati starter since Tom Browning went 25 innings without allowing a run from June 6 to June 25, 1989.

Greene completed six innings of three-run ball. He allowed six hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters.

“Just the fourth inning was rocky and I honestly didn’t have my best stuff from pitch one,” Greene said. “Trying to keep the guys in it as long as possible and still make quality pitches when I needed most.”

The Reds scored twice against Marlins starter Kyle Tyler in the first. De La Cruz singled then advanced two bases on a wild pitch and catcher Pereda’s throwing error. Stephenson’s groundout scored De La Cruz before Friedl's solo homer.

Friedl also had an RBI single in the third.

“Especially as the away team any time you can score first and get on the board early that impacts the game,” Friedl said.

Tyler gave up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: As a precaution, Friedl didn’t play the bottom of the 10th and received treatment on his kneecap after the game. Friedl said he doesn’t anticipate missing games.

Marlins: LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow neuritis) threw a scoreless inning in a rehab outing with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday. ... LHP Braxton Garrett (left forearm flexor strain) is nearing a bullpen session as he continues building on his throwing program.

UP NEXT

Reds: Begin a three-game set at Milwaukee on Friday with RHP Carson Spiers (4-3, 3.59 ERA) getting the start in the opener against Brewers RHP Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.14).

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.96) will start the opener of a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday. The Padres have not announced a starter.

