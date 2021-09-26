Reds rout Nationals 9-2 to keep slim playoff hopes alive

Josh Rogers (2-1) gave up three runs, seven hits and a season-high four walks in 4 2/3 innings, his fifth start since Tommy John surgery.

India misplayed Lane Thomas' grounder, allowing the ball to bounce off his body and into right field for a run-scoring error in the fifth.

Indians doubled leading off the botton half, Stephenson hit an opposite-field homer to right and Castellanos followed with his career-best 32nd, a drive to left-center field, Castellanos has homered in three straight games.

Farmer made it 7-1 in the sixth against Ryne Harper with his career slam.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett felt discomfort while pitching in the eighth inning. After talking with an athletic trainer and throwing a couple of warmup pitches, he got the inning’s final out.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (1-2), Monday’s scheduled starter at Colorado, allowed two runs in six innings of his first career start on Wednesday at Miami.

Reds: LHP Reiver Sanmartin will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to make his major league debut starting in place of injured LHP Wade Miley for Cincinnati’s game on Monday against the Pirates, which was postponed from Wednesday.

