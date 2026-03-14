Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson dealing with mild oblique strain

The Reds signed Ferguson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in December.

Ferguson, 29, made a career-high 70 appearances last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. He went a combined 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 65 1/3 innings.

He made three postseason appearances with Seattle and allowed five runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Ferguson owns a combined 24-17 record with a 3.66 ERA and six saves in a career that has included stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-23), New York Yankees (2024), Houston Astros (2024), Pirates and Mariners.

The news regarding Ferguson comes as the Reds already are preparing to open the season without right-hander Hunter Greene, who has an elbow injury that could cause him to miss up to four months. Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts last season after earning an All-Star Game appearance and finishing eighth in the Cy Young Award balloting in 2024.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb