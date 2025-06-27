Reds reinstate OF Austin Hays from IL, place OF Jake Fraley on IL

The Cincinnati Reds added an outfielder and a key bat with the return of Austin Hays from 10-day injured list but lost their regular right fielder in Jake Fraley to the 10-day IL with a right shoulder sprain, retroactive to June 24
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays warms up deck before the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays warms up deck before the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds reinstated outfielder Austin Hays from 10-day injured list on Friday and placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder sprain, retroactive to June 24.

Hays was batting .303 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 119 at-bats before being placed on the IL with a left foot contusion after fouling a pitch off his foot in a 3-2 loss at Kansas City on May 28.

“We've missed him,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “He's still a presence. It will lengthen our lineup. We're getting a leader back.”

While Hays' return adds an important piece to the Reds' lineup, they will be without Fraley, their regular right fielder, for an undetermined amount of time.

Fraley, who's batting .224 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games, hasn't played since Monday's series-opener against the Yankees.

“He said it's hurting," Francona said of Fraley's shoulder. "If he's going to play, it's not going to work if he's worried about it. We'll see what the best way to approach it is.”

Cincinnati, which took two of three from the first-place Yankees earlier this week, began the day 2 1/2 games out of the third NL wild spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley (27) falls into the wall after catching a fly ball hit by New York Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yohel Pozo during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
2
Tax revenue flat, Springfield projects slow growth in 2026
3
Crews battle large, suspicious blaze at vacant industrial site
4
New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share...
5
Equine program, family ranch plan July Fourth celebration fundraiser