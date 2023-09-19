Reds play the Twins leading series 1-0

The Cincinnati Reds host the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
X

Minnesota Twins (79-72, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Reds: Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -147, Reds +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Cincinnati has a 37-39 record in home games and a 79-73 record overall. The Reds have a 28-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has a 79-72 record overall and a 36-40 record on the road. The Twins are 56-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 57 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 12-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Luke Maile: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield Rite Aid store to close at end of month
2
Clark State, faculty member establish Bobby Fisher scholarship
3
What’s happening this week: Food pantries, workshop and more
4
Kenton Ridge names homecoming court
5
Here are the best days to view fall foliage in your area
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top