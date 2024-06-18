Reds play the Pirates looking to break road losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (7-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to end a three-game road skid.

Pittsburgh is 35-37 overall and 17-17 at home. The Pirates are 11-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 34-38 record overall and a 16-19 record on the road. The Reds have a 15-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .271 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads Cincinnati with 12 home runs while slugging .488. Elly De La Cruz is 9-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.