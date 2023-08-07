Reds play the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (58-55, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (0-0); Reds: Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -134, Reds +114; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 59-55 record overall and a 28-29 record in home games. The Reds have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .328.

Miami is 58-55 overall and 24-31 in road games. The Marlins have gone 36-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .280 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-43 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 59 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .267 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.