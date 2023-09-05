Reds play the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners (77-60, first in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-68, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Phillips (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -159, Reds +135; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati has a 72-68 record overall and a 34-36 record at home. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

Seattle has gone 38-31 in road games and 77-60 overall. The Mariners have gone 36-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 20 home runs while slugging .458. Matt McLain is 7-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-40 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

