Reds play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (4-0, 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -136, Cardinals +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati is 16-13 overall and 7-6 at home. The Reds are 6-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 12-17 record overall and a 2-12 record in road games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.34.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a .352 batting average to lead the Reds, and has eight doubles and a home run. Noelvi Marte is 16-for-40 with three home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has four home runs, 23 walks and 17 RBI while hitting .271 for the Cardinals. Willson Eduardo Contreras is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .320 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.