Reds play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Cincinnati is 26-30 overall and 14-14 at home. Reds hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Milwaukee is 13-15 in road games and 29-27 overall. The Brewers have gone 19-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .289 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. Matt McLain is 19-for-46 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 12 home runs while slugging .500. Owen Miller is 10-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .310 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .184 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.