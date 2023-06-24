Reds play the Braves after De La Cruz hit for the cycle

Atlanta Braves (48-27, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-35, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (4-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -144, Reds +122; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves after Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle against the Braves on Friday.

Cincinnati has gone 21-18 at home and 41-35 overall. The Reds have a 31-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 24-12 in road games and 48-27 overall. The Braves have gone 28-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 17 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .266 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 6-for-17 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-32 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 10-0, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: 8-2, .311 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.