Reds play the Blue Jays with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (68-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-60, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -114, Reds -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 31-33 record at home and a 64-60 record overall. The Reds rank eighth in the NL with 143 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Toronto has a 36-29 record on the road and a 68-56 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 37-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 24 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .263 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 11-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .226 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.