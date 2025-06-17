Reds place RHP Graham Ashcraft on 15-day IL, recall RHP Luis Mey

The Cincinnati Reds have placed right-handed reliever Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws to first base for an out on a Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows bunt in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-handed reliever Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain on Tuesday.

Ashcraft, whose move was retroactive to June 16, is one of the Reds' most dependable relievers, going 5-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 appearances with 38 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings over 29 appearances.

In his most recent outing in Sunday's 8-4 win at Detroit, Ashcraft allowed three hits and two earned runs in one inning.

To fill Ashcraft's spot in the bullpen, the Reds recalled hard-throwing rookie Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville. Mey has made 14 appearances, going 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Cincinnati has won seven of its last 10 games to climb within 2 1/2 games of the third NL wild card spot.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

